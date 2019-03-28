JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually High Options Volume (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,371 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 870% compared to the typical volume of 966 put options.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,650. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 819.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

