Jeffrey W. Hutton Sells 150,720 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Stock

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $716.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,008,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 502,782 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 81,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

