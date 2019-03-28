Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KION GRP AG/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (KIGRY)

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KION GRP AG/ADR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Vaziri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KION GRP AG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.