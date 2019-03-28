Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NFO) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NFO opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $67.18.

