Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,629,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $73.99 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

