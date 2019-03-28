Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) VP Russell L. Bernthal Sells 910 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $125,179.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,831 shares in the company, valued at $664,552.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JKHY opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,179,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

