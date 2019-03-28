J D Wetherspoon (JDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on J D Wetherspoon to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,267.78 ($16.57).

JDW opened at GBX 1,298 ($16.96) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,380 ($18.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. J D Wetherspoon’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

In related news, insider Nigel Connor sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($17.12), for a total value of £21,130.30 ($27,610.48).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

