IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) Short Interest Update

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,845 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 931,542 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,374 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IsoRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IsoRay by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,268 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,324 shares during the last quarter.
ISR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.
IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million.
About IsoRay
IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.
