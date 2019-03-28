iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $149.09 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.6444 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

