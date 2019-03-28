iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,071. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $102.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.8712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

