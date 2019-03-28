Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,582. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $137.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/ishares-russell-mid-cap-growth-etf-iwp-shares-sold-by-insight-2811-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.