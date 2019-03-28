iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Holdings Reduced by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,798,000 after buying an additional 106,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 234.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 81,138 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $151,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $111.29 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $111.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

