iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Position Trimmed by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 61,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Filament LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

