iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC) Position Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of IYC opened at $202.61 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 1-year low of $2,870.00 and a 1-year high of $3,650.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

