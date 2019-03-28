iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $281.58 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-shares-bought-by-fort-point-capital-partners-llc.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.1296 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.