Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 1,077 Shares

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $52,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.96. 284,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.79. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 65,801 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,112,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,350,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,816,000 after purchasing an additional 473,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,858,000 after purchasing an additional 105,780 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

