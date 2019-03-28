Iradimed (IRMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iradimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.98 million, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.79. Iradimed has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $36,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,153.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 52,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,281,854.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

