Investors Sell Shares of Celgene (CELG) on Strength (CELG)

Investors sold shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $68.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $139.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.21 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Celgene had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Celgene traded up $1.28 for the day and closed at $89.20

Several research firms have weighed in on CELG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

