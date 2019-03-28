Investors Sell Occidental Petroleum (OXY) on Strength (OXY)

Investors sold shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $59.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $101.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.62 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Occidental Petroleum had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Occidental Petroleum traded up $1.95 for the day and closed at $67.08

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,754.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

