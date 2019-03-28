Investors Sell iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Strength (EFA)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $115.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $491.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $375.92 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded up $0.32 for the day and closed at $64.72

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,212,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 280,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277,894 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,255,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,041,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

