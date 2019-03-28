Investors Sell iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) on Strength (IEF)

Traders sold shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on strength during trading on Thursday. $52.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $92.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.48 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $106.84

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1991 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 442,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

