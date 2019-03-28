Investors Purchase Large Volume of Centene Call Options (CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 53,375 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,177% compared to the average daily volume of 1,629 call options.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Centene has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Centene by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,944,000 after purchasing an additional 161,688 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centene by 203.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,419,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,757 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Centene by 5.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

