Investors Purchase Large Volume of Casa Systems Put Options (CASA)

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,042 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 958% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 put options.

CASA stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.69. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of -0.46.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 86.77% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

