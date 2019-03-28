Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,213 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,585% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nomura cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

In related news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $232,623.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

