Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on WellCare Health Plans (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,550 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,987% compared to the average daily volume of 218 put options.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $259.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. WellCare Health Plans has a 52-week low of $188.32 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

