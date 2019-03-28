Investors Buy Cigna (CI) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $87.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.24 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cigna had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Cigna traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $159.69

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 4.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,972,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,578,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

