Investors Buy Anthem (ANTM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $204.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $173.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.49 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Anthem had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Anthem traded down ($9.45) for the day and closed at $288.30

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $338.00 target price on Anthem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

Get Anthem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total transaction of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,346 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $667,351,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/investors-buy-anthem-antm-on-weakness.html.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.