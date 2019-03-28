Investors Buy AmerisourceBergen (ABC) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) on weakness during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $42.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $22.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.88 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, AmerisourceBergen had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. AmerisourceBergen traded down ($0.54) for the day and closed at $76.56Specifically, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $42,772.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $536,928.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,855.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.52 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

