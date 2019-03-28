Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gluskin Sheff + Associates (GS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE: GS):

3/25/2019 – Gluskin Sheff + Associates was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$14.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

3/25/2019 – Gluskin Sheff + Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Gluskin Sheff + Associates was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$14.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

3/25/2019 – Gluskin Sheff + Associates had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.25.

2/8/2019 – Gluskin Sheff + Associates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2019 – Gluskin Sheff + Associates had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

2/4/2019 – Gluskin Sheff + Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GS stock opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$18.05.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$28.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc will post 1.23000007880223 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Gluskin Sheff + Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.99%.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

