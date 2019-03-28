Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.71.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

