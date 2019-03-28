Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,536,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 61,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,178,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 532,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 141,367 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the period.

XMLV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 12,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,486. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

