Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Stake Boosted by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 441.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,289. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.4785 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

