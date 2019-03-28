Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $78.25 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

