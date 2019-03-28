Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.7% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at $883,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,548. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $260.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

