Intrexon Corp (XON) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Intrexon news, insider Nir Nimrodi sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $28,690.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Reed sold 225,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $942,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,280 shares in the company, valued at $402,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,911. Corporate insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrexon stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,429. Intrexon has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

