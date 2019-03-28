Internet of People (IOP) One Day Volume Hits $105,457.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $799,504.00 and $105,457.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00003462 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Fatbtc, BiteBTC and CoinBene. During the last week, Internet of People has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000699 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 6,159,806 coins and its circulating supply is 5,654,182 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

