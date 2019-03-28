International Speedway (ISCA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISCA. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Speedway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Speedway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. International Speedway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. International Speedway has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). International Speedway had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Speedway will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Speedway by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Speedway by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Speedway by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in International Speedway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Speedway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

