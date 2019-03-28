International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 722,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $24,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,409,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,440,000 after purchasing an additional 202,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,381,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,152,000 after purchasing an additional 119,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,152,000 after purchasing an additional 119,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 77,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,992,000 after purchasing an additional 71,997 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. International Bancshares Corp has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

