Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,558,294,000 after acquiring an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,251,096 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,194,124,000 after acquiring an additional 186,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,155,799 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 720,022 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.51.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,147. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $250.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

