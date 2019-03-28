Integumen (SKIN) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN) traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 6,407,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15,205% from the average session volume of 41,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.84 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

About Integumen (LON:SKIN)

Integumen Plc, a personal health care company, develops and commercializes a range of products for oral, skin, and wound care markets. The company develops TS1, a disposable tongue vacuum cleaner for professional use in the dental surgery, a tongue gel, and a handle, which turns the tongue vacuum cleaner into a tongue scraper for home use.

