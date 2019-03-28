Integrated Asset Management (IAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.60

Integrated Asset Management Corp (TSE:IAM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 118910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

Integrated Asset Management (TSE:IAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Integrated Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Integrated Asset Management (TSE:IAM)

Integrated Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative asset investment management company. The company provides investors with private equity, private corporate debt, managed futures, hedge funds, real estate investment management, property management and leasing, and merchant banking. It offers alternative asset class management to institutional, pension, and private clients.

