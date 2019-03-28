Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.96. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.17. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

