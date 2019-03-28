Insight 2811 Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,228,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after purchasing an additional 956,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,267,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,353,000 after purchasing an additional 476,018 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,572,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 224,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,924,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insight 2811 Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/insight-2811-inc-takes-316000-position-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.