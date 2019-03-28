Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $5,004,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,520,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Steven Conine sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $5,138,560.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Steven Conine sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $391,960.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $377,520.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Steven Conine sold 800 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $74,152.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $368,240.00.

W traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.86. 32,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,669. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 7,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/insider-selling-wayfair-inc-w-insider-sells-31000-shares-of-stock.html.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.