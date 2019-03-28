Insider Selling: Sabre Corp (SABR) Insider Sells 58,877 Shares of Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) insider Richard A. Simonson sold 58,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $1,249,369.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sabre stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Sabre had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $923.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

