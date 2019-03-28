Insider Selling: Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $327,948.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.98. 58,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/insider-selling-quanta-services-inc-pwr-director-sells-4000-shares-of-stock.html.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.