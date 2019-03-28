Insider Selling: NFI Group Inc (NFI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Vincent James Sardo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at C$474,271.20.

Vincent James Sardo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NFI Group alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Vincent James Sardo sold 500 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.36, for a total transaction of C$15,180.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Vincent James Sardo sold 1,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.15, for a total transaction of C$62,985.00.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$32.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. NFI Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$28.47 and a 1 year high of C$59.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

NFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$55.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: NFI Group Inc (NFI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/insider-selling-nfi-group-inc-nfi-director-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.