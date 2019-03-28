Insider Selling: Mantech International Corp (MANT) Insider Sells $197,592.80 in Stock

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $197,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mantech International stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $497.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.45 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter worth $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter worth $259,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

