Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) COO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.01. 62,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,547. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $281,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/insider-selling-kinsale-capital-group-inc-knsl-coo-sells-2250-shares-of-stock.html.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.