Insider Selling: GB Group plc (GBG) Insider Sells 110,500 Shares of Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider Chris Clark sold 110,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.31), for a total transaction of £533,715 ($697,393.18).

GBG opened at GBX 479.50 ($6.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. GB Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 636 ($8.31). The company has a market capitalization of $922.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 584.20 ($7.63).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

